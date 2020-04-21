Columbiana County reports coronavirus-related death, additional cases

The victim was a 71-year-old man from a long-term care facility

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and an additional death — a 71-year-old man from a long-term care facility.

According to the health district, the man was reported to have underlying health conditions. The health district released no further details.

There have been 184 total positive cases reported in Columbiana County since Tuesday morning, including 17 from long-term care facilities and 62 in the federal prison in Lisbon.

There were 15 total deaths — four from long-term care facilities and six from the Elkton prison.

The health district is also looking into one probable case of COVID-19 and one potential related death.

The numbers may not be represented by those issued later by the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.