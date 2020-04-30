1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine discussing COVID-19, plan to reopen Ohio Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports 479 new coronavirus-related deaths
Closings and delays
There are currently 19 active closings. Click for more details.

Columbiana County reports additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus

The new cases bring the countywide total to 251

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported an additional eight cases and no new deaths on Thursday.

On Wednesday, there were two deaths reported that were coronavirus-related. Both had underlying health conditions.

The new cases bring the countywide total to 251. There are 25 cases in long-term care facilities and 62 at Elkton prison.

There has been a total of 24 COVID-19 related deaths, with nine in long-term care facilities and seven at Elkton prison.

This data is drawn by health district daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com