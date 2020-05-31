Columbiana County reports additional COVID-19 cases from the federal prison

(WYTV) – The Columbiana Health District released updated numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county on Sunday.

There have been a total of 794 positive cases in the county, 71 were long-term care patients and 439 were from the federal prison.

No additional deaths were reported on Sunday. There have been a total of 53 virus-related deaths to date. Nine were inmates at the Elkton federal prison and 28 were residents of long-term care facilities.

On Friday, the Health District reported of the 685 residents living in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19, 649 residents have recovered.

This data is based on the following recovery definition: a person who has experienced 10 days since illness onset, has gone three days fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication and has considerable improvement of respiratory function or an asymptomatic person who has gone 10 days since their last positive test.