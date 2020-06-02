Columbiana County reports additional COVID-19 cases from the federal prison

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana Health District released updated numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 880 positive cases in the county, 71 were long-term care patients and 520 were from the federal prison.

The Columbiana Health District attributed the large jump in case numbers to the testing at the federal prison. The new cases reflect an increase of 86 from 794 reported Sunday.

No additional deaths were reported on Tuesday. There have been a total of 53 virus-related deaths to date. Nine were inmates at the Elkton federal prison and 28 were residents of long-term care facilities.

On Friday, it was reported that 649 residents have recovered.

This data is based on the following recovery definition: a person who has experienced 10 days since illness onset, has gone three days fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication and has considerable improvement of respiratory function or an asymptomatic person who has gone 10 days since their last positive test.