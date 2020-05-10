Columbiana County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Saturday, when two new cases and two new deaths were reported.

In all, Columbiana County reported 325 COVID-19 cases, including 37 from long-term care facilities.

There were 35 total deaths, including 15 from long-term care facilities and nine from the Elkton federal prison.

The total numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county may actually be higher. The Columbiana County Health District does not include rapid test results that are being completed at the federal prison, which is reporting 92 positive inmate cases and 12 positive staff cases.

Columbiana County’s data is drawn from the Ohio Disease Reporting System daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons later on Sunday.