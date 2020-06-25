Columbiana County reports 70 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

Columbiana County Health District attributed the jump in cases to the federal prison

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported a jump in since Monday’s report.

To date, there have been 1,048 cases in the county, an increase of 70 cases since Monday.

Of the total cases, 628 are inmates at the federal prison and 84 are residents of long-term care facilities.

On Monday, local health officials announced a total of 58 deaths attributed to COVID-19; nine of those deaths were inmates of the prison and 31 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Columbiana County Health District stated that officials are aware that the Ohio Department of Health has reported several deaths since then, but they do not have enough data yet to confirm those deaths.

The National Guard assisted with testing on Monday and will continue on Thursday. The health district notes that the increase in testing will likely lead to a spike in reported cases during the middle and end of the week.