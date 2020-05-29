Columbiana County reports 649 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered

Closings and delays
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana Health District released updated numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.

There have been 738 positive cases of coronavirus reported by the county, 71 of which were long-term care patients and 370 were Elkton prison inmates.

To date, the county has reported 53 deaths of Columbiana county residents — nine were inmates at the Elkton federal prison and 28 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Of the 685 residents living in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Health District is reporting that 649 residents have recovered.

This data is based on the following recovery definition: a person who has experienced 10 days since illness onset, has gone three days fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication and has considerable improvement of respiratory function or an asymptomatic person who has gone 10 days since their last positive test.

