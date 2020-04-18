Columbiana County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

Breaking News
Pa. Department of Health giving COVID-19 briefing this afternoon
According to the Health District, 61 were from the federal prison

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported 157 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths on Saturday.

That’s six more cases but no new deaths since Friday.

Of the positive cases, 10 were from the county’s long-term care facilities, and 61 were from the federal prison in Lisbon.

There have been six coronavirus-related deaths at the Elkton federal prison, according to the Health District. There were three deaths in long-term care facilities.

The county health district is also looking into one probable case of COVID-19 and one death that may be related to coronavirus.

According to spokesperson Laura Fauss, the numbers may not be reflected in the data released later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons.

