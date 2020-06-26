Columbiana County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases; over 1,000 recoveries

The county's health department attributed the jump to cases at the Elkton federal prison in Lisbon

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported 52 more cases of COVID-19 since Thursday’s report.

To date, there have been 1,100 cases in the county and 1,009 COVID-19 positive residents have recovered.

The state health department reported 59 deaths in the county. The local health department is working to verify information on one of the deaths before adding it to its report.

Columbiana County Health District attributed the jump in cases to the federal prison.

Of the total cases, 680 are inmates at the federal prison and 84 are residents of long-term care facilities.

Columbiana County health officials stated that they wanted their residents to understand that, to date, they have only seen 336 cases within the community out of a population of roughly 105,000.