Columbiana County reports 399 total COVID-19 cases, one new death

The new victim was an 80-year-old man from a long-term care facility

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Public Health District is reporting a total of 399 COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths is 44, including 22 from long-term care facilities and nine from the Elkton federal prison.

The new victim was an 80-year-old man from a long-term care facility. He had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

Health officials in Columbiana County announced that they are going to start releasing coronavirus case totals once a week, unless there is a death. Those cases will be released daily.