Columbiana County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported 21 new COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report.

To date, there have been 978 cases in the county.

Seventeen of the 21 new cases were in the federal prison, which now has a total of 574 cases.

As of Friday, there have been a total of 58 deaths attributed to COVID-19; nine of those deaths were inmates of the prison and 31 were residents of long-term care facilities.

The National Guard will be assisting with the testing on Monday and Thursday. The health district notes that the increase in testing will likely lead to a spike in reported cases during the middle and end of the week.

