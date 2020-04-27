Columbiana County reports 1 new death, 3 more cases of COVID-19

Those numbers bring the county's case count up to 226

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported Monday one new death from COVID-19 and three additional cases.

Those numbers bring the county’s case count up to 226, with 23 of those from long-term care facilities and 62 from Elkton federal prison.

There have been a total of 20 deaths in the county, with seven from long-term care facilities and six from the prison.

The latest reported death was that of an 86-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

The data released Monday may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health or Federal Bureau of Prisons.