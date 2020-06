The victim was a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana Health District reported one new coronavirus-related death on Thursday, bringing the county total to 54.

The victim was a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

Of the 54 deaths, nine were inmates at Elkton prison and 28 were residents at long term care facilities.

The health district also reported a total of 893 COVID-19 resident cases, with 522 being inmates at the federal prison and 71 being residents in long term care facilities.