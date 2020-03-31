Columbiana County reports 1 more coronavirus case on Tuesday

The new total is 14 positive cases, including two deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 in the county since Monday.

The new total is 14 positive cases, including two deaths.

Demographic information on the cases is not yet available.

Public Information Officer Laura Fauss said the new total may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health posts its recorded cases, including county-by-county numbers, at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.