COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County recorded eight more COVID-19 cases since Thursday but no new deaths.

That brings the total to 92 positive coronavirus cases and six total deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Sixty-seven percent of the positive coronavirus cases are male, and 37% are female.

The numbers reflect the cases in East Liverpool, Salem and the federal prison, according to the Columbiana County Health District.