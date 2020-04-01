Columbiana County records more positive coronavirus cases

The total number of cases in the county has climbed to 18, including two deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District is reporting four more coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

According to Public Information Officer Laura Fauss, the cases are split — 64% are men and 33% are women. Positive cases range in age from 39-85, with the age of those tested from 23 to 92 years old.

Fauss said the updated numbers may not be reflected in what is released by the Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday afternoon.