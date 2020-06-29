Columbiana County records 117 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus

The Columbiana County Health District reported 117 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday's report

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported 117 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday’s report.

To date, there have been 1,217 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those cases, 738 are inmates at the federal prison and 84 are residents at long-term care facilities.

No new deaths were reported Monday. On Friday, the state health department confirmed 59 deaths in the county.

Of the total deaths, 9 were inmates at the federal prison ad 32 were residents of long term care facilities.

