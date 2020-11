FILE – In this Monday, May 25, 2020 file photo, a vile of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate on a shelf during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. Refrigeration, cargo planes, and, above all, money: All risk being in short supply for the international initiative to get coronavirus vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County plans to build a temporary drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site.

It will be at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds.

According to the Morning Journal, there will be two bays for cars to drive up.

You will be able to get the shot while sitting in your car once the vaccine is available.