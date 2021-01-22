Columbiana County opens fairgrounds for COVID-19 vaccinations

Anyone 80 and over can get one and you don't need an appointment

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – People lined up to get COVID-19 vaccines at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds Friday. Anyone 80 years old and over is qualified to get it.

Unlike in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, Columbiana County started with a clinic open to the public on a first come, first served basis.

Vaccinations started at the fairgrounds around 9 a.m. but cars started lining up an hour earlier. You do not need an appointment.

A new building was constructed in just a month for distributing vaccines. It can accommodate 12 cars — six on each side.

Drivers come through the main entrance of the fairgrounds, drive behind the grandstand and fill out paperwork in their cars.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available. The health district has 400 doses.

There are over a dozen other locations to get a vaccine in Columbiana County.