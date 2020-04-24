Columbiana County looking for temporary housing for self-isolation

This would be spaces for people to live to protect those around them from COVID-19 exposure

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Earlier this week, Ohio Health Commissioner Amy Acton asked emergency management agencies to find places to shelter people who test positive for COVID-19.

This week, Columbiana County commissioners approved plans to create a program to help those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, or tested positive for the virus but aren’t showing any symptoms and need to self-isolate.

“Maybe they live in a one-bedroom apartment and there’s a shared bathroom. You know, some sort of situation like that where we screen those individuals and then help them to find some suitable temporary housing,” Peggy Clark said.

Clark said she hopes to have arrangements made with at least one local motel or possibly a nearby college campus with dormitory space by the beginning of next month.