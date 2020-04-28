Columbiana County Health District reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

The victims include a federal inmate and an elderly woman from a long-term care facility

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported eight new COVID-19 cases and two additional related deaths on Tuesday morning.

The victims were a 55-year-old Richard Nesby, an inmate at the Elkton federal prison, and an 84-year-old resident of a long-term care facility. They both had underlying health conditions, according to the Health District.

Nesby was serving a 65-month sentence for charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a detectable amount of methamphetamine. He had been in custody at FCI Elkton since October 25, 2019.

Probable cases of COVID-19 are now being included with confirmed case numbers, as per CDC guidance.

In all, there have been 234 positive cases, 23 from long-term care facilities and 62 from the federal prison, according to the health department.

There were 22 deaths, including eight from long-term care facilities and seven from the federal prison.

The data released may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons.