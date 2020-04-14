Columbiana County Health District reports fatal COVID-19 case, probing another death

The new death was a 43-year-old man with no underlying health conditions, according to the Health District

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported a new COVID-19 death and is looking into the death of another probable COVID-19 case.

There have been a total of 115 positive cases of coronavirus in the county, as well as seven confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

The new death was a 43-year-old man with no underlying health conditions, according to the Health District.

The Health District is also looking into the death of a 50-year-old woman, who may have had coronavirus. Her health conditions are unknown at this time.

The woman’s death has not yet been included in the county’s COVID-19 numbers.

Of the 115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, three are residents of long-term care facilities in the county.

These numbers represent cases out of East Liverpool City, Salem City and at the federal prison.

The county numbers may not be reflected in the Ohio Department of Health‘s latest numbers, which will be updated at 2 p.m.