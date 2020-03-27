Columbiana County coronavirus cases jump to 8

Thursday, the county reported its first coronavirus-related death

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County has eight confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the county, according to the County Health District.

The new numbers were provided Friday morning.

The county had four cases on Wednesday.

Thursday, the county reported its first coronavirus-related death.

According to the Health District, symptoms of coronavirus include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Those with respiratory symptoms should contact their doctor by phone.

Those with questions about the coronavirus should call the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-427-5634 or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

