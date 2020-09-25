Columbiana County bumps up to COVID level orange

Orange means there has been increased exposure and spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County has moved up from yellow to orange in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for COVID-19.

Orange means there has been increased exposure and spread. The county dropped down to yellow last week after being at orange for the previous five periods.

There have been 24 cases over the past two weeks in the county, 23.56 per 100,000 residents. The county population is 101,883.

Trumbull and Mahoning counties remain at the yellow level, which is the lowest and means that there is active exposure.

The red level counties in the state include: