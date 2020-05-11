Columbiana Co. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, health department cuts back on daily case updates

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 325 cases of COVID-19 and 116 hospitalizations

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County Health District is reporting two new coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

This report brings the total to 37.

Of the total number of deaths, 15 were residents of long-term care facilities and nine were inmates of the federal prison.

The new deaths were of a 65-year-old man with no known underlying health conditions and a 66-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

The health department said they will no longer release daily updates on COVID-19 cases in the county.

Rather, they will provide weekly case information on Fridays and ask the public to refer to daily numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health.

According to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health on Sunday, there are 325 cases of COVID-19 and 116 hospitalizations.

Columbiana County’s data is drawn from the Ohio Disease Reporting System daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons later.