Columbiana Co. instructor makes face shields for first responders

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – So many people are pitching in to make personal protective equipment after hearing numerous stories of shortages.

This is no different in Lisbon, where Jeff Gill has repaired five machines this week while 3D printing headbands.

Gill is making face shields. The process consists of three parts, starting with the headband.

“Those take the longest. Each headband takes three hours,” he said.

While those are printing, Jeff cuts holes in the shield part, which he will use to mount on the headband.

He also uses some rubber bands to secure it. Since Gill can’t find Plexiglas for the face shields, he’s substituting with transparencies from overhead projectors.

“That is what I use, and what I found out is a lot of schools and teachers have kept them even though we don’t use overheads much anymore. They kept what they had and I’ve gotten them from a few different districts around the county,” Gill said.

Gill is a natural around 3D printers. He’s a lab instructor at the Columbiana County Educational Service Center.

He saw online that 3D printers could make shields, so he found a pattern to print. The work has kept Gill busy everyday.

“I’ve been averaging 40, so I’m up to having delivered 240 as of today and I have at least 40 more that I will deliver later today.”

Gill gives the face shields to the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency, which has passed them along to police, fire and EMS workers.

It’s a line of protection that every front line worker appreciates in a moment of crisis.

“The best description I got was they do the job. I really worried about that. The transparencies are rather flimsy, but they are plastic and you can read through them,” Gill said.

Materials are the next question. Gill hopes he can keep printing for at least another week.