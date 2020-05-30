Columbiana banquet center feeling burden of new state guidelines

The Links at Firestone Farms said all events booked for this year are OK but they're not sure what 2021 will bring

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Banquet centers in Ohio can reopen Monday but they will have to operate under new state guidelines.

Mike Serranti, general manager for The Links at Firestone Farms in Columbiana, said all of the 2020 events booked at his venue will go on as planned.

However, he wanted to give people who have events booked in 2021 the option to look into other venues.

Serranti said with the state restrictions on mass gatherings, they may not be able to operate as a full banquet center next year.

The Links has made accommodations for all weddings planned for this year.

They’re in the process of calling all clients to discuss their options.