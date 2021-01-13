College students return to class with new set of challenges

Students in the final two years of college are looking at graduate school applications and internships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As YSU students head back to class this week, many students are still facing challenges during the pandemic.

Students in the final two years of college are looking at graduate school applications and internships that will most likely be served remotely.

Youngstown State and other universities are working to help students navigate the process. Working remotely could even open doors to internships in other states that some students wouldn’t normally be able to take advantage of because of the travel expense.

“I’m an engineering major, so there’s an office called STEM Professional Service, and they been offering opportunities for online internships, remote or virtual. They can be in New York City or California, and you can still do it in Youngstown,” said YSU student Galena Lopuchovsky.

The application process for graduate school hasn’t changed due to COVID-19 but campus visits are limited. The good news is many students may see a tuition break.

According to the College Board, trends in College Pricing and Student Aid show a historically low increase in average published tuition and fees amid the pandemic.

According to the board, average tuition and fee increased by 1.1% for the 2020-2021 school year. That is the lowest one-year percentage increases for public four colleges in the 30 years.

In 2019-20, undergraduate and graduate students received $242.0 billion in grants from all sources, Federal Work-Study (FWS), federal loans, and federal tax credits and deductions, according to the College Board.