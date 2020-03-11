College professor says staying proactive can help avoid ‘panic mode’ over coronavirus

Dr. Arch Maharaja teaches health care economics at Point Park University and says simple precautions are the best defense

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – The COVID-19 outbreak is generating a lot of concern, misinformation and even some panic. Point Park University in Pittsburgh is trying to share information to help people remain proactive and calm.

Day-to-day life continued in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday as people took smoke breaks and headed out to lunch.

Dr. Arch Maharaja teaches health care economics at Point Park University and says simple precautions are the best defense against the coronavirus.

“Wash your hands, watch the surface in which you are touching, don’t touch your face and make sure you hydrate yourself adequately,” he said.

Robert Day, of Pittsburgh, tried to go shopping for his church. He said the store was out of tissues and similar supplies.

“That’s interfering with the services and everything we do at the church. We do have people who come in who are sick and we take care and feed them,” Day said.

Even people who can get supplies may still worry. Dr. Maharaja says it’s important to avoid the “panic mode.”

“Go about our daily life and what we are doing. If you see something, say something. If you find something disturbing, seek advice [from a] county or medical office” Dr. Maharaja said.

No one knows how long this strain of the coronavirus will remain a concern, but Dr. Maharaja stresses following the recommendations to avoid spreading the disease.

“Naturally, concern should always be there. But if we take proper precautions, I think we should all be fine,” he said.