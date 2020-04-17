Clinics, labs working overtime to process coronavirus tests

Next week, there will be a testing clinic for the public in Columbiana County but you must preregister

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Up to a quarter of the 1,100 people tested for COVID-19 at two drive-thru clinics and an urgent care facility in Liberty have come back positive, and organizers aren’t surprised.

“We’re basically testing people who have the typical symptoms,” said Dr. Lena Esmail, CEO of Quickmed Centers.

Quickmed Centers is running the testing sites. Esmail said she’s tripped her staff to handle the extra patient load while employees with Ten Healthcare Labs in Poland have been working late each night, analyzing the swabs.

“It does far exceed what we’re charging but we’re not worried about that right now,” said Michael Marantis, with Ten Healthcare Labs.

“We’re really not counting right now,” Esmail said. “I think what we have to do now is get out there, test as many symptomatic patients as we can and then figure out the numbers later.”

Initial testing was aimed at first responders, especially those who had been exposed to the virus without protective equipment. When the clinics opened to the public, workers saw people coming in from all around northeast Ohio, as well as neighboring states.

Next week’s clinic will be at Firestone Park in Columbiana.

Marantis is talking with officials in Trumbull County, as well as local nursing homes.

“Right now, we’re able to get additional supplies, which will allow us to continue to go testing,” he said.

Preregistration for next week’s testing begins Saturday. Preregistration is mandatory online or by phone at 724-734-5235.