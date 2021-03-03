Clinic provides 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose to those with developmental disabilities

For clients receiving the second dose, it means they'll be able to resume their activities put on hold since the pandemic started

VERNON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – People with developmental disabilities and their eligible caretakers received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The clinic was hosted by the Burghill Vernon Fire Department as part of a joint effort with the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Board Superintendent Edward Stark said for clients receiving the second dose, it means they’ll be able to resume their activities put on hold since the pandemic started.

“For a lot of folks, it means they’re gonna be able to return to the day program or do activities outside the home that they weren’t able to do previously. So they’re very excited to receive the second vaccine,” he said.

One hundred and thirty people were registered for Wednesday’s vaccine clinic.