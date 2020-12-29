Clinic held to administer COVID-19 vaccine to those with developmental disabilities

About 220 people received the first dose at the Arlington Heights Rec Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday was a big day for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Mahoning County.

A clinic was held to administer the vaccine to people with developmental disabilities and staff in congregate living situations.

It was a shot in the arm but also a lift to the spirits.

“For the first time in a very long time that I heard true excitement in someone’s voice. Just pure delight. Very excited, relieved and really ready to move forward,” said Emily Martinez, community services director for the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The Board of Developmental Disabilities received support from the Youngstown City Health Department and the provider Gateways to Better Living for the clinic.