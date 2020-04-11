Cleveland-area bedding company changes gears to make face masks

These masks are for people who want to follow the government's recommendations to prevent the virus' spread

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Chagrin Falls bedding company has flipped much of its production to make face masks.

Naturepedic promotes itself as a certified organic mattress and bedding manufacturer. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, its role has changed.

The company stressed the masks it’s making are not N95 masks. These masks are for people who want to follow the government’s recommendations to prevent the virus’ spread.

The all-cotton masks are handmade and designed to be washed and reused, not thrown away.

Naturepedic said it has donated many to Cleveland-area hospitals.