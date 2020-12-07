City officials remember former councilman who died from COVID-19

Those who knew him best admit Gillam was never bashful when it came to defending his neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Family members tell us the coronavirus has taken the life of a well known Youngstown businessman and one-time city council member.

Artis Gillam, Sr., passed away Sunday at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was 78. His wife, Annie, said her husband contracted COVID-19.

“If you’re from the East Side, you know the Gillams,” said Jaladah Aslam, longtime friend.

“Those days are over that you can come into someone’s community and they don’t know anything about it, and you start something that you shouldn’t be starting,” Gillam said last year speaking out against rumors of a planned dormitory for students at the Mahoning County High School.

Gillam served as First Ward councilman in Youngstown from 2000 to 2007 and was succeeded by his wife, Annie. He was active in local Democratic politics for decades.

“Artis was that guy,” Aslam said. Whoever was his candidate, you knew it, and whoever he did not support, they knew that, too.”

Gillam was never shy about letting others know his concerns, but friends and colleagues are quick to add that he rarely held grudges.

“He understood that in politics and life once something was done, that issue was put aside. He moved on. He was happy to be your friend. I considered him a friend, and I hope he did likewise,” said former Youngstown Mayor John McNally.

Aside from politics, Gillam was involved in a number of ventures from a construction business to operating a group home for troubled teenaged girls to an auto tire lube shop he opened just a few months ago. He even held a reserve deputy position with Mahoning County. He caught thieves stealing scrap from a vacant house in his neighborhood.

“If you talk about him being involved on local boards and his input and information that he could share, it is going to be truly missed,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.