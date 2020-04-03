City of Campbell to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing

The clinic will be held at the Community Center in Roosevelt Park

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will now take place in Campbell.

Mayor Nick Phillips said the center will be at Roosevelt Park and open to all community members.

“So when I say community members, I mean surrounding communities everywhere,” he said.

The mayor teamed up with Cornerstone CM laboratory and Quickmed Urgent Care clinics in Trumbull County to offer the testing.

It will be made available to first responders from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and then to the public starting Tuesday at the same time. The clinic will run through Thursday.

Patients will need to undergo a telehealth screening with the clinic in advance and show symptoms of having the coronavirus.

“Assuming they meet the criteria for testing, both with their symptomatology and how they present at the time of talking to the provider via the telehealth, then they will be guided to go to the clinic and get tested,” said Dr. Lena Esmail.

The doctor said testing itself should only take about two minutes and results should be known in just one or two days.

“Identifying fast, separating those patients that are potentially positive and isolating them so that we can reduce the spread of this,” said Michael Marantis, who runs Cornerstone CM.

Marantis said he currently has about 3,500 test swabs and will look into getting more.

While the clinic will work with local physicians, Esmail said she wants to avoid having other doctors writing their own orders for testing.

“It’s really discouraged in this instance because we feel it will be overutilized and that people who don’t necessarily need testing will get an order for it,” Dr. Esmail said.

Pre-registration is mandatory online at www.quickmed-uc.com or through a call-in registration at 724-734-5235.

Pre-registrants should approach the entrance of Roosevelt Park on Sycamore Drive from US-422.

Campbell police, with assistance from The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and The State Highway Patrol, will be on hand to direct pre-registrants and maintain traffic control.

Roosevelt Park will be closed to the public during the dates and times of the COVID-19 clinic.