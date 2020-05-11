Citations against Hermitage gym owner have been dropped

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Mercer County’s district attorney has decided to withdraw citations against a Hermitage gym owner.

Joe Joseph, who owns PREP Fitness, decided to reopen his gym against Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home orders.

Joseph told us Saturday he has two choices — lose everything he’s worked for or take the citations.

District attorney Peter Acker said he talked about his decision to drop citations with the Hermitage police chief and city leaders, who “strongly disagree” with Acker.

Acker explained his decision Monday:

“The initial filing of citations by Hermitage Police was proper; Mr. Joseph appears to be in clear violation of the orders of the Governor and the Secretary of Health. Mr. Joseph appears to be the only business in the county that was requested to close and refused to do so. The withdrawal of the citations should in no way be interpreted as a conclusion that Mr. Joseph was not in violation; he was and still is. We were hopeful that the issuance of citations on Friday and every subsequent day would convince Mr. Joseph to comply with the law; it obviously did not. It does not appear that Governor Wolf will open gyms anytime soon, unlikely this month and I saw no purpose to have 40 additional citations issued to Mr. Joseph for the rest of May…In the scope of the number of cases we have and their severity, I cannot justify the resources necessary to prosecute several dozen summary offenses (the lowest level of criminal charges, equivalent to the traffic ticket) on a recalcitrant business owner. We will continue to urge business owners to comply with the pending orders. Whether or not we will file charges will be determined on a case-by-case basis.”