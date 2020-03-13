Charities work to keep clients and volunteers healthy without sacrificing service

The Warren Family Mission and St. Vincent DePaul Society are making some adjustments to keep the coronavirus from spreading

(WYTV) – Organizations that help those in need are taking their own measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

In addition to the power of prayer, the Warren Family Mission is taking steps to keep its clients and staff healthy. That includes checking temperatures of clients coming in and monitoring everyone’s health.

“I really have to give tremendous accolades to the staff here because they’re recognizing the severity of this issue and they’re taking action,” said Warren Department of Health Commissioner Bob Pinti.

The Mission typically serves 3,000 dinners for Easter inside of the building on Tod Avenue. It still plans to serve just as many — but only take-out.

Same goes for the daily meals, too.

“We’re going to do them in the trailer outside, we’re going to have them spread out, we’re not going to have a concentration of people in our dining room,” Pastor Chris Gilger said.

At the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall in Youngstown, volunteers from St. Stephen’s in Niles were packaging up their hot meals. They, too, have moved to carry-out service only.

“Common sense just dictates the day now,” Darlene Jones said. “It just made sense for us to continue to provide meals but we do so now — carry-out.”