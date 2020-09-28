Champion High School temporarily moves to all-remote learning after new COVID-19 cases

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion High School will be moving to all-remote learning starting Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The district has learned of four new COVID-19 cases related to the original exposure within the football program. Any new contacts are being notified to quarantine.

All high school and middle school sporting events are shut down for a week.

The high school will be learning remotely until Oct. 5.

The middle and elementary schools will remain on their hybrid schedules.

