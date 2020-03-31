Cars line up outside Struthers restaurant for rib takeout

They sold out in an hour

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Many local businesses have been forced to rethink the way they operate. One restaurant in Struthers is taking its food outdoors and getting lots of community support.

Cars lined up outside of Donavito’s at noon Tuesday for ribs. An hour later, they were sold out.

The restaurant planned for another round of ribs around 3 p.m.

Donavito’s has been closed because of COVID-19. This was the first day it opened for drive-thru/carryout.

“This is something I normally do, just not on this level,” Alan Donatelli said. “I mean, everybody’s really come out to support us. Just everything going on, it’s just nice to see familiar faces and new faces. It’s just amazing.”

In all, Donavito’s sold 650 slabs of ribs Tuesday. The owners said they are overwhelmed by the support.

Donatelli is planning to do this again next Wednesday with a thousand slabs of ribs.