Cardiologists seeing recovered COVID patients with lingering symptoms, heart issues

(WYTV) – By now, you probably know most of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, but what about the ones that might not be so obvious?

Local cardiologists say they’re busy seeing patients with heart issues. They say they started seeing this in March and April in people who had gotten more seriously sick with COVID and were in the hospital.

Within the last two months, they’re also seeing it in younger, healthier people. When they try to get back to exercising, they can’t.

“When they try to get back to exercising and walking, they just don’t feel 100%. They’re still fatigued, short of breath, and those are the people I’m seeing in follow-up a month or two months out from the diagnosis and evaluating them for, predominantly, shortness of breath,” Dr. Joe Graziano said.

He said some people have good days and bad days.

Lingering symptoms could all be signs of myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle that could lead to heart failure.

If you’re still experiencing any of those symptoms, you might want to see a doctor and get checked out.

Graziano said a lot is still unknown.

“People in their 20s and 30s, there can be some residual inflammation of the heart that they’re seeing in imaging studies a month out, two months. And it may not necessarily be symptomatic, but the problem is we’re unsure how it’s going to affect the heart muscle in the future.”

Graziano recommends taking things slowly and listening to your body if you’ve had COVID and want to get back into exercising. Look out for things like shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, heart palpitations or feeling like you might pass out.