Canfield tearoom owner making masks to keep business afloat and for adults, school kids

The owner of Piccadilly Parlour Victorian Tearoom has made close to 2,000 masks already

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Some people have been sewing masks as a hobby to give to those around them while others, like one business owner in Canfield, have been making them as a way to keep everything afloat.

“I’ve made close to 2,000 masks and that is how my business survived,” said Claudia Zacharko, owner of Piccadilly Parlour Victorian Tearoom.

Piccadilly Parlour is a dine-in Victorian tearoom for private events, tea parties and bridal and baby showers.

During the stay-at-home order, Zacharko had to get creative and turn to other skills she had learned to survive.

“As a little girl, my mother taught me a lot of awesome traits — how to bake, sew and other things. So since I couldn’t be at Piccadilly Parlour, I had to sew,” she said.

With carry-out sales being close to 20%, what started as a hobby eventually turned into a well-needed source of income.

“As I was giving them out, people would want them saying my friend needs one, my husband needs one, people in the medical field would want one. So I started making and selling them because I needed that income to come into Piccadilly Parlour,” Zacharko said.

Even with masks being sold, times were still tough, but Zacharko says it was her faith and strong upbringing that led her through.

“Coming from a family of five siblings, we’re going to make it work. There’s no negatives. You know what, you have options, you have options,” she said.

As business begins to pick back up, Zacharko says she still enjoys dedicating five hours of her day after work to making masks, especially for children going back to school.

“I want to make it fun for the kids to wear. Whether if it’s Spiderman, SpongeBob or Paw Patrol. Whatever I can find so they can wear it and understand it, awesome,” she said.