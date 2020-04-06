Canfield mom remakes old band uniforms into face masks for local hospital

Dianna Perrico's sons recorded her sewing the masks and posted the video to YouTube, which has almost 700 views so far

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – What started as a way to donate protective masks has now turned into something of a local sensation on social media.

Dianna Perrico says it all started as a way to help Salem Regional Hospital find urgently needed masks.

“They needed to be 100% polyester on the front and then cotton and make a fold so that they could put a filter in the middle,” she said.

Dianna, whose son is in the Canfield band, came across a bunch of old uniforms that had been discarded and replaced by new ones.

“So it’s been in my closet for four years and I thought, ‘What am I gonna use polyester for? You don’t sew with polyester.’ And then the ‘aha moment’ came,” she said.

Last week, she started cutting, pinning and sewing masks, getting 35 of them from a single old skirt.

Dianna also wanted to get her sons involved — Zack and Zane had made their own videos before for fun, so she asked them to make one for this.

“I figured, ‘Alright. Well, let’s see if can still do this.’ And I needed some music,” Zack said.

“So they went to me and asked me, ‘Hey, can you play that song that you learned?'” Zane said.

Last Friday, the boys posted their project to YouTube. By that time, Dianna had put together 50 of the masks for the hospital.

“That Saturday, the ruling went out that when we go out of our houses shopping that we should all wear a mask to protect others from us. Then I started getting requests,” Dianna said.

More than 260 so far, with classmates and others donating material. Dianna is back at her sewing machine again.

As for the boys’ video, it has been viewed nearly 700 times.