Canfield man’s new mask-making hobby helps raise $5,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank

(WYTV) – In April, we told you about George Beelen of Canfield, a man inspired by his nurse wife to make masks and donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

On Friday, he presented a check to the food bank for $5,000.

He also launched his new website www.Masks4.net, which allows people to order personalized masks.

Beelen was making the masks for free, only asking that customers donate to Second Harvest.

“Our donation came from 800 masks being distributed in the Mahoning Valley. Almost 300 individual contributors raising funds by the distribution of the masks for Second Harvest Food Bank. Our total was $5,025, raised through Facebook, cash and checks presented today,” Beelen said.

Prior to COVID-19, Beelen never used a sewing machine. He figured he would start sewing masks because there was a need to be filled and he had the time to do it.