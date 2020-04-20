Canfield man picks up new hobby inspired by his wife, who’s a nurse

The masks are free but if you take one, he asks that you make a donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – For weeks, people have been stepping up in creative ways to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. One Canfield man is making masks for meals.

As the stay-at-home order continues, many people have developed new hobbies. George Beelen’s was inspired by his wife, who is a nurse.

“They were having trouble getting masks at work because they were in such short supply,” he said. “So I decided, since I had the time, I’d buy a sewing machine — which I had never touched before in my life — bought some materials and I started sewing masks.”

The masks are free but if you take one, Beelen asks that you make a donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“For every $1 that’s donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, they can obtain $11 worth of food and distribute it to families,” he said.

Beelen said the sewing machine was a challenge at first.

“You should have seen this finger the first day. I didn’t know how not to get it underneath there, but there’s online videos and the materials that come along with the sewing machine.”

He said although he enjoys donating the masks he makes, he is also finding joy in creating them.

“I’m not just making other people feel good by having these masks, I’m feeling pretty doggone good throughout this boredom by unwrapping something new inside of me that I didn’t know was there.”

If you’d like a mask, you can reach out to Beelen on Facebook or call him at 330-402-5811.