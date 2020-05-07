Canfield Fair still on schedule for September, officials say

Short of a cancellation order from Columbus, officials said the Canfield Fair will go on

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – It’s still months away, but members of the Canfield Fair Board say they are moving forward with plans for this year.

They announced Thursday that plans are underway to hold the Canfield Fair as scheduled this summer — September 2 through 7.

“Are they going to be exactly like they’ve been in the past? No, but are we able to do something? Yes,” said Bergen Giordani, Canfield Fair spokesperson.

The decision to stay on schedule comes as a number of festivals have already been canceled this summer because of Gov. Mike DeWine’s order prohibiting large gatherings.

“It’s a very large event,” said Ryan Tekac, Mahoning County health commissioner. “It’s going to take a lot of public health experts to sit down, as well as their board, to review all their activities.”

This year’s fair — the 174th — falls a week later than years past. Organizers are hoping the extra time will allow statewide restrictions to be lifted.

“We’re reevaluating Grand Stand shows and whether or not, or how they would potentially take place,” Giordani said. “We’re just really looking at all the options.”

He said staff has already been working on equipment, anticipating new regulations will be imposed.

“Our maintenance crew has been busy making hand sanitizer stations for the past couple weeks and we’re working on getting handwashing stations to have them placed around the fairgrounds.”

Still, Tekac thinks it’s too early to know what will happen four months from now.

“We’ll have to continue to monitor numbers, follow the guidance of the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. DeWine,” he said.

