Canfield, Columbiana Co. fairs still on with tighter restrictions

They're working with local health departments to figure out plans to move forward with the fairs while keeping everyone safe

(WYTV) – On Thursday, we found out county fairs across Ohio can go on but it’s up to local officials to make that decision.

The Trumbull County Fair has already been canceled but the Canfield and Columbiana County fairs are still on at this point.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced guidelines for fairs across the state.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for the past two-and-a-half months so, hopefully, it will all work out,” said George Roman, director of entertainment and concession for the Canfield Fair.

Now, the Canfield and Columbiana County fairs are working with local health departments to figure out plans to move forward.

“There’s a lot of different guidance that we’re going to have to wade through,” said Laura Fauss, with the Columbiana County Health Department. “You have the food service, you have possible noncontact sports, so we’re going to look through all of that to try and make a determination on what safe activities and how they can go on.”

“We have our hand sanitizers. We have more than doubled the stations that we were going to be having and under those regards, try to keep the trailers and concessions further apart, if possible,” Roman said.

You can expect to see some other changes at the Canfield Fair this year.

“We will not have the caliber of entertainment in the grandstands that we’re accustomed to, just because of the expense of the acts,” Roman said. “We can’t put enough seats down to make money with it.”

As for rides, Roman said they’ve been in talks with the company they use.

“They’ve made a lot of different arrangements for sanitizing their equipment. They carry it with them. They’re going to be at the West Virginia State Fair. If everything goes well there, then we’re the next fair they plan so we should be covered.”

Even though there are no set plans just yet, both Fauss and Roman know how important the fairs are to the communities and the economy.

“I was in 4-H growing up, I loved the fair,” Fauss said. “I showed goats and I know all the kids out there, they’re all excited for the fair. That’s the highlight of the summer. We really want to help provide that if we can.”

“It’s something they look forward to and it’s a great economic impact to the whole Mahoning County, Trumbull County, Columbiana County,” Roman said.