There couldn't be a public funeral for Mark Eckert, so his neighbors came together a different way

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A neighborhood took matters into their own hands after a man who died of COVID-19 couldn’t have a public funeral.

On Thursday night, Mark Eckert’s Canfield neighbors held a candlelight ceremony in his memory. The community prayed and shared memories with the Eckert family.

Mark died Sunday at the Cleveland Clinic.

His family ran Eckert’s Furniture in Boardman until it closed in 2010.