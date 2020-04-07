Campbell’s drive-thru test site now open to everyone

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., pre-screened patients can come to the testing site at Roosevelt Park

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s first drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Campbell is now open to the general public after first opening Monday for just first responders.

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., rescreened patients can come to the testing site at Roosevelt Park to be tested while never leaving their cars.

Pre-registration is mandatory online or by phone at 724-734-5235.

Those being tested should be showing COVID-19 symptoms and should have already been approved through the screening process.

“The person should have done a telehealth conference with a physician or caregiver, and that will expedite the whole process,” said Michael Marantis, owner of Cornerstone CM Laboratory.

The test takes about two minutes and results are back in one to two days.

Marantis said the results are 99% accurate.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips is happy with how organized the testing has been and that there haven’t been any problems with people willing to travel to get tested.

“We’ve had people come in from across the state line of Pennsylvania,” he said.

The testing runs through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Monday, 300 first responders were tested for the coronavirus.

The City of Campbell teamed up Dr. Lena Esmail, Cornerstone CM Laboratory and Quickmed Urgent Care to run the testing.