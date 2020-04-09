Campbell drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic moving to Austintown

There will be no more testing at Campbell's Roosevelt Park after this Thursday, April 9

(WYTV) – Starting next week, there will be a new location for COVID-19 drive-thru testing in the Valley.

Organizers of the testing clinic said they have made arrangements to use the Austintown Schools campus next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although specific details of next week’s clinic are still being ironed out, patients will still need to go through a pre-screening process.

“We still are being judicious with who we test because we don’t know what the future holds and what the needs will be next week or even tomorrow. That’s why we screen in the way that we do to ensure that the people who need the test the most receive them,” said Dr. Lena Esmail.

Workers with Quickmed Urgent Care in Trumbull County have been performing the screenings.

We’re told about 1,000 people registered for the clinic and about half of them were actually tested. The rest were determined not to have COVID-19 or had very minor symptoms.