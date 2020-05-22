Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Calcutta printing shop runs campaign in support of local businesses

Coronavirus

The shirts are just $20

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WYTV) – A Calcutta business has a unique way to encourage people to shop local.

Campbell Signs & Apparel is running the “We’re in this Shirt Together” campaign. It prints T-shirts with company logos on them.

The shirts are just $20, and $5 from every T-shirt sold goes back to the business.

Campbell Signs & Apparel just asks that people promote the store in return. The idea is to stimulate local businesses in the tri-state area.

“But mostly we kept running across people that said, ‘Boy, I want to do something to help. What can I do?’ and so we just thought this was a great thing to be able to do,” said Jodi Campbell from Campbell Signs and Apparel.

“This would be perfect for us. It would be a really good way to put a fun spin on it, which would really do something good that was all-inclusive. Anybody that wants to be part of it can,” said Megan Butler from Campbell Signs and Apparel.

Thirty-four companies already have designs for sale.  They don’t have to take the money.  Many are choosing to donate their proceeds to worthy causes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com